Panchagarh BNP leader dies in clashes with police

A local BNP leader has died during clashes between the police and party activists in Panchagarh.
The local unit of the party alleged that the deceased, Abdur Rashid Arefin, 50, died when the police beat him and others during a procession on Saturday.
Police claimed that the BNP leader died of cardiac arrest.
Jahirul Islam Kachchu, convenor of Panchagarh district BNP, said Arefin was a joint convenor of the party’s Maidan Dighi Union unit in Boda Upazila.
“When we brought out the procession, a large unit of police personnel started baton-charging and firing teargas to disperse us. Rashid Arefin died when he was hit hard with a baton,” said Jahirul.
At least 50 party activists were injured during the clashes, he said.
The procession was a part of BNP’s nationwide demonstration to demand the resignation of the Awami League government before the next election.
Witnesses said the melee started when police stopped the procession and asked the BNP leaders and activists to move away from the street. The BNP activists threw brick-bats and the police used baton-charge and teargas to disperse the protesters.
SM Sirajul Huda, superintendent of police in Panchagarh, claimed that physicians confirmed Arefin died of cardiac arrest. “Family members also confirmed to us that he was under the weather for a while. However, an autopsy will be carried out to avoid any confusion.”
Dr Towhid Ahmed, the resident medical officer of Panchagarh Sadar Modern Hospital, said they were yet to determine the cause of Arefin’s death. “We can’t say anything about the cause of death until the autopsy is carried out,” he said.
The injured BNP men were given first-aid at the same hospital.
Sirajul said at least 12 policemen were injured after being hit by brickbats thrown by “aggressive” BNP activists.