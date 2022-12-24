Panchagarh BNP leader dies in clashes with police

A local BNP leader has died during clashes between the police and party activists in Panchagarh.

The local unit of the party alleged that the deceased, Abdur Rashid Arefin, 50, died when the police beat him and others during a procession on Saturday.

Police claimed that the BNP leader died of cardiac arrest.

Jahirul Islam Kachchu, convenor of Panchagarh district BNP, said Arefin was a joint convenor of the party’s Maidan Dighi Union unit in Boda Upazila.

“When we brought out the procession, a large unit of police personnel started baton-charging and firing teargas to disperse us. Rashid Arefin died when he was hit hard with a baton,” said Jahirul.

At least 50 party activists were injured during the clashes, he said.