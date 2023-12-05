14-Party Alliance's wait for AL decision on election seat allocation grows

The ruling Awami League is once again expected to collaborate with its partners in the 14-Party Alliance for the upcoming national polls, although the decision on the allocation of seats has yet to be finalised.

After a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 14-Party Alliance leaders on Monday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 pm on Tuesday.

However, Quader said that more time was needed to decide on the distribution of seats among the alliance members.

"We need to reach an agreement with the 14 parties. In this regard, Amir Hossain Amu will negotiate on the Awami League's behalf. The matter will be resolved within the next few days."