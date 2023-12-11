    বাংলা

    EC restores actress Mahiya Mahi’s candidacy for Rajshahi-1 race

    "I have received justice," the actress said after the decision. "I have started to believe a fair election under this EC is possible"

    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 09:20 AM
    The Election Commission has restored the candidacy of Dhallywood actress Sharmin Akter Nipa, popularly known as Mahiya Mahi, for the Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

    The EC heard the actress’s appeal to the scrapping of her candidacy on Monday and reversed the previous decision scrapping her ability to contest the poll.

    “I have received justice,” the actress said afterwards. “I have started to believe a fair election under this EC is possible”

    Mahi made headlines when she bought nomination papers from the ruling Awami League to run for the Chapainawabganj-2 seat., but she was passed over by the party. She then decided to run as an independent candidate for the Rajshah-1 seat.

    As an independent candidate, she was required to submit a list of signatures from one percent of the constituency’s voter base, as per election regulations. Election officials invalidated her nomination during the screening process due to the presence of 'fake voter signatures' in her submitted documents on Dec 3.

    Mahi challenged the decision and appealed it with the EC.

