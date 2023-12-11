EC restores actress Mahiya Mahi’s candidacy for Rajshahi-1 race

The Election Commission has restored the candidacy of Dhallywood actress Sharmin Akter Nipa, popularly known as Mahiya Mahi, for the Rajshahi-1 (Godagari-Tanore) constituency in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

The EC heard the actress’s appeal to the scrapping of her candidacy on Monday and reversed the previous decision scrapping her ability to contest the poll.

“I have received justice,” the actress said afterwards. “I have started to believe a fair election under this EC is possible”