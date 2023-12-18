It is time to give back, says Shakib after receiving boat symbol

Shakib Al Hasan, cricketer and Awami League candidate for the Magura-1 parliamentary race, believes the ‘big challenge’ of the 12th general election will be encouraging voters to go to the polls on election day.

The allrounder believes that it is his turn to ‘give back’ to the people of his constituency for all they have done to support him over the years. He vowed to do just that if he was elected.

The cricket star said he plans to keep all the good advice he has received in mind and do everything necessary to develop his constituency.

He also called on his supporters and party activists to follow the rules for campaigning. Election campaigns for the coming polls will continue until 8 am on Jan 5. The election is scheduled for Jan 7.