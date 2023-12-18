It is time to give back, says Shakib after receiving boat symbol

Shakib Al Hasan, cricketer and Awami League candidate for the Magura-1 parliamentary race, believes the ‘big challenge’ of the 12th general election will be encouraging voters to go to the polls on election day.
The allrounder believes that it is his turn to ‘give back’ to the people of his constituency for all they have done to support him over the years. He vowed to do just that if he was elected.
The cricket star said he plans to keep all the good advice he has received in mind and do everything necessary to develop his constituency.
He also called on his supporters and party activists to follow the rules for campaigning. Election campaigns for the coming polls will continue until 8 am on Jan 5. The election is scheduled for Jan 7.
Shakib spoke to the media after the returning officer for the parliamentary seat assigned him the boat symbol for the race around 10 am on Monday.
Asked about the significant challenges of the campaign, Shakib said, “For me, all of these challenges are new. I am receiving the full support of everyone in the party, which has made my job easier. The biggest challenge will be to make voters enthusiastic about casting their ballots. It is a major responsibility to ensure they go to the polls on Jan 7 to vote. We will all try to ensure a fair election.”
Shakib said that each of the four candidates running against him is ‘qualified’.
“Whoever the voters choose will get the chance to do the work,” he said. “The voters will pick whoever they want and decide who will work for them for the next five years. But I hope that I will get their votes. I will not object if I don’t. I want them to cast their ballots, exercise their democratic rights and elect a public representative who will work for their interests.”
“I have received so much from Magura that there is nothing more for me to get. I would be happy if I could give something back to them. If I get the opportunity, I will do all I can. If I get the chance, I will try and understand the problem, talk to everyone, take their advice, and put Magura on a path to development under the leadership of the Awami League.”
Shakib, who had been asked to deliver an explanation to the local election inquiry committee over alleged campaigning before the designated date, said that he would follow the election rules from now on.
“I implore everyone, do not get carried away,” he said to his supporters and party workers. “We will try our best to follow the election regulations. We will do all we can according to the party's instructions.”
A crowd surrounded Shakib as he left the returning officer’s office, trying to take selfies and videos with the cricket star.