    Election turnout 27% as of 3 pm: EC secretary

    Voting has been suspended at seven polling centres over irregularities

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM

    The turnout for the 12th national parliamentary election has only been 27.15 percent as of 3 pm, according to Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

    Voting has been suspended at seven polling centres over irregularities, he said.

    The turnout was 25 percent in the Dhaka Division, 27 percent in Chattogram, 32 percent in Khulna, 22 percent in Sylhet, 29 percent in Mymensingh, 26 percent in Rajshahi, 26 percent in Rangpur, and 31 percent in Barishal during the first seven hours of the polls, the EC secretary said.

    12th Parliamentary Election
