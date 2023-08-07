Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison

"He feels he has been brought to this jail purposely because there are no 'A-class' or 'B-class' facilities here," one of Khan's lawyers, Nameem Panjutha, said after meeting him on Monday, referring to the higher class cells that have more facilities for inmates.

Attock jail, established in 1905 during British colonial rule of the subcontinent, covers 67 acres, with a built structure of 17 acres, according to the facility's website. It is overcrowded, housing more than 800 prisoners against an authorised accommodation of about 530, the government website says.

Attock jail is not as high-profile or central as other larger prisons such as Adiala jail, where several former prime ministers have been kept in Pakistan's 76-year history in which no elected premier has completed a full term.

Panjutha said Khan was being kept in a cramped cell, but Gulzar Butt, a retired jailor who served at Attock, told Reuters that the cells in the prison have been modified in recent years to all measure the same 10 foot by 12 foot (3x3.7 metres) size.

While the prison is low-key, officials and witnesses say the security of the prison has been ramped up since Khan was moved there.