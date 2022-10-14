US House Jan 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

The vote came after the committee spent more than two hours making its case - via statements from members, documents, and recorded testimony - that Trump planned to deny his 2020 election defeat in advance, failed to call off the thousands of supporters who stormed the Capitol, and followed through with his false claims that the election was stolen even as close advisers told him he had lost.

Federal law says that failure to comply with a congressional subpoena for testimony or documents is a misdemeanor, punishable by one to 12 months imprisonment. If the select committee's subpoena is ignored, the full House must vote on whether to make a referral to the Department of Justice, which has the authority to decide whether to bring charges.

One former Trump adviser, Steve Bannon, is due to be sentenced next week after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress charges for not complying with a subpoena from the committee. But the Justice Department declined to charge another, Mark Meadows, who the House had also suggested should be prosecuted.

Federal prosecutors are also investigating the former president's removal of classified documents from the White House at the end of his term, and have warned that they believe they have not yet recovered all the documents taken.

The House select committee has been investigating the attack on the Capitol, which left more than 140 police officers injured and led to several deaths, for more than a year, interviewing over 1,000 witnesses.

STAKES HIGH

Thompson said he recognised that subpoenaing a former president was a serious action, but argued that the stakes were high for the future of US democracy.

Thursday's meeting followed eight hearings earlier this year and one in July 2021. There were no live witnesses on Thursday, but the panel aired videotaped testimony from earlier interviews to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his November 2020 presidential election defeat constituted illegal conduct, far beyond normal politics.

It could be the committee's last public session before releasing its final report, expected before the Nov. 8 midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats or Trump's Republicans control Congress.