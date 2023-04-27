Defiant Zahangir submits nomination papers, fears he may be ‘subjected to enforced disappearance’

Former mayor Zahangir Alam, who was sacked from the Awami League and Gazipur City Corporation, has filed nomination papers ahead of mayoral polls and expressed fears that he may be subjected to enforced disappearance.

The development comes barely four months after the Awami League reinstated his membership on condition that he will never beach party discipline again.

But on Thursday, he submitted the nomination papers as an independent candidate, although the ruling party picked Azmat Ullah Khan for the election.

Zahangir submitted nomination previously before the first polls to Gazipur after it had become a city corporation in 2013, going against the Awami League’s decision to back Azmat.