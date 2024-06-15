Asaduzzaman Ripon has been promoted to the rank of vice chairman

Khokan, Alal, and Dulu added to BNP’s Advisory Council of the Chairperson

Five joint secretaries general, including AHM Mahbub Uddin Khokan, Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, and Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, have been added to the BNP Advisory Council of the Chairperson.

Five other leaders, including Organising Secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu and Assistant Secretary of International Affairs Baby Nazneen, have also been added to the list of advisors.

In addition, 29 posts in the National Executive Committee have been reshuffled, according to a press release signed by the party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The reshuffle has greatly changed the look of the NEC. Most of the party leaders in the NEC were promoted, but there were a few demotions as well.

“Some vacant positions in the party’s executive committee were filled and some others adjusted. The Advisory Council of the Chairperson has also nominated some leaders. The appointments have been made according to the orders of the party’s high command.”

On Thursday night, the BNP dissolved its city units in Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Chattogram, and Barishal, and the Jubo Dal committee led by Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and Monayem Munna.

The 10 new members of the Advisory Council are former MP Zahir Uddin Swapan, Khokan, Sarwar, Alal, Harun Ar Rashid, Aslam Chowdhury, Dulu, Sakhawat Hossain Jibon, Nazneen and Khaled Hossain Chowdhury Pahin.

Asaduzzaman Ripon, the party’s special secretary and former Chhatra Dal president, has been elevated to the rank of vice chairman.

Abdus Salam Azad, Syed Emran Saleh Prince, and Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Annie have been promoted from organising secretaries to joint secretaries general.

Tuku, the former Jubo Dal president, was appointed as the party’s publicity secretary.

The 502-member National Executive Committee was formed at the BNP’s Sixth Council on Mar 19, 2016. The Advisory Council was also formed then.