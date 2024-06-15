Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Khokan, Alal, and Dulu added to BNP’s Advisory Council of the Chairperson

Asaduzzaman Ripon has been promoted to the rank of vice chairman

Khokan, Alal, Dulu on BNP Advisory Council

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 15 Jun 2024, 07:55 PM

Updated : 15 Jun 2024, 07:55 PM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
Sweden, Iran exchange prisoners in breakthrough deal
Sweden, Iran exchange prisoners in breakthrough deal
World leaders join Ukraine summit
World leaders join Ukraine summit
Only way to free Israeli hostages is Gaza withdrawal: Islamic Jihad
Only way to free Israeli hostages is Gaza withdrawal: Islamic Jihad
Kate waves to crowds in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Kate waves to crowds in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More