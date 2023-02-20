Former BNP leader and minister Nazmul Huda dies aged 80

Nazmul Huda, a senior lawyer and former BNP leader who served as a minister in Khaleda Zia’s cabinet, has died under hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 80.

He passed away at Square Hospital in the capital at 10:45pm on Sunday, the hospital confirmed to bdnews24.com.

Daughter Antara Huda said her father had been suffering from several complications due to old age for a long time. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

His aide Shamim Ahsan said a Namaz-e-Janaza will be held for Huda at Saat Masjid Road mosque in Dhanmondi near his home on Monday morning. Huda will be buried at his village in Dohar after another Janaza in the afternoon.