    Former BNP leader and minister Nazmul Huda dies aged 80

    His new party received the EC’s registration just three days ago

    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 06:14 PM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 06:14 PM

    Nazmul Huda, a senior lawyer and former BNP leader who served as a minister in Khaleda Zia’s cabinet, has died under hospital care in Dhaka at the age of 80.

    He passed away at Square Hospital in the capital at 10:45pm on Sunday, the hospital confirmed to bdnews24.com.

    Daughter Antara Huda said her father had been suffering from several complications due to old age for a long time. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

    His aide Shamim Ahsan said a Namaz-e-Janaza will be held for Huda at Saat Masjid Road mosque in Dhanmondi near his home on Monday morning. Huda will be buried at his village in Dohar after another Janaza in the afternoon.

    Huda, a barrister by training, was among the founding members of the party formed by Ziaur Rahman, who put Huda into its policymaking body, the National Standing Committee.

    After Khaleda Zia took charge, she kept Huda in the Standing Committee and made him information minister when the party formed the government in 1991, and then the communications minister during their 2001-2006 tenure.

    Huda was once expelled and then taken back into the party fold.

    He resigned from the BNP and formed a new party named BNF in 2012. The new party also expelled him and won a seat in the 2014 national election.

    Huda formed the Trinamool BNP after he failed to join the ruling Awami League-led coalition by creating two more parties.

    The Trinamool BNP applied for EC registration before the 2018 elections.

    However, the Election Commission rejected the application for missing the deadline and not submitting fees and necessary information.

    Later, Huda moved the court and won the case.

    The commission registered the party just three days ago.

