Jatiya Party's Chunnu dismisses Raushan Ershad's leadership claim

Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu has paid short shrift to Raushan Ershad's claim to party leadership, which has once again brought a longstanding internal rift to the fore.

On Sunday, Raushan, the Jatiya Party's chief patron, declared herself as party chief, 'terminating' the positions of Chairman GM Quader and General Secretary Chunnu.

At an emergency media briefing afterwards, Chunnu referred to Raushan's previous attempts to assume leadership of the party, noting that this was her third such declaration.

In previous instances, she had retracted her claims, acknowledging they were inappropriate, according to him.

Chunnu said Raushan's latest announcement holds no basis or authority under the party's constitution.