Movement to gain momentum soon, but no rash action: BNP leader Fakhrul

He calls for caution to keep unity at Revolutionary Workers Party’s anniversary event

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has vowed a renewed push to launch a street agitation together, despite a slowdown in its movement to unseat the new Awami League government.

Fakhrul spoke at a discussion organised by the Revolutionary Workers Party, a coalition partner of the Ganatantra Mancha, at the Dhaka Reporters Unity office in Segunbagicha on Wednesday.

The event marked the two-decade anniversary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, which was founded by Saiful Haque after splitting from the Workers Party led by Rashed Khan Menon in 2004.

Referring to the 12th parliamentary elections, Fakhrul said many achievements have already been made but the biggest of them all is that despite having different ideologies—some left, some right, some extreme left—“all the political parties are united in this movement”.

The BNP secretary general claimed a “notable success as no political party, except for the Jatiya Party, has supported the current government or participated in the election”.

Despite the post-election period witnessing a reduced presence of BNP activities on the streets, Fakhrul clarified, "Our movement is still ongoing and will undoubtedly become more vigorous very soon."

He also claimed the public do not want this government, adding, "We must believe that. We need to channel the public's desire for change into positive action to defeat the government."

Fakhrul urged caution in the movement, advising against rash actions. "There is no place for recklessness. We need to discuss, agree, and work together to remove this government, restore democracy, reclaim voting rights, and restore people's rights," he said.

Fakhrul also warned those involved in the movement to be careful with their statements to avoid division. "Everyone here is working to strengthen the unity. I have one request: do not say anything that might cause division or destroy this unity.

"Our main enemy now is this government, which is destroying everything. We all need to work together to overthrow this government.