Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 12, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Movement to gain momentum soon, but no rash action: BNP leader Fakhrul

He calls for caution to keep unity at Revolutionary Workers Party’s anniversary event

Movement to gain pace soon, but no rash action: Fakhrul

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Jun 2024, 08:20 PM

Updated : 12 Jun 2024, 08:20 PM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
Hasina says efforts on to arrest fugitive convict Tarique
Hasina says efforts on to arrest fugitive convict Tarique
HC orders committee for prepaid electricity billing probe
HC orders committee for prepaid electricity billing probe
UN says Israel and Hamas committed war crimes
UN says Israel and Hamas committed war crimes
June 12, 2024
June 12, 2024
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More