NCP voices concern over Asif Nazrul’s ‘stance’ on RPO amendment

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has voiced concern over Law Advisor Asif Nazrul taking a “personal stance” in favour of BNP in RPO amendment discussions.

On Sunday, NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen sent a letter to the advisor outlining the party’s concerns.

The amendment, aimed at preventing candidates from contesting under another party’s symbol in coalition elections, has drawn opposition from the BNP, which objects to the restriction on using larger party symbols.

In the letter, Akhter wrote that providing assurances to the BNP personally “contradicts” the law advisor’s neutral role.

“As an advisor, you are the state’s impartial legal counsel, not a representative of any political party. Giving assurance to a single political party on election law amendments violates the impartiality expected of your position,” he said.

The NCP supports the amendment, arguing that democracy requires political accountability.

Akhter said, “When multiple registered parties contest under the symbol of a larger party, voters cannot know whom they are actually voting for. This breaks the link between voters and accountability.”

The letter also calls for clear legal rules saying no registered party can contest under another party’s symbol. In case of coalition candidates, parties must register a new political entity with the Election Commission.

The NCP said the amendment will not weaken pluralism but strengthen true democratic accountability by ensuring each party assumes responsibility for its own policies and leadership.

The letter urged the government to clarify its position on these two points.

Attempts to reach Nazrul were unsuccessful.