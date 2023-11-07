Chhatra Dal leader Aman arrested over policeman's killing during BNP rally

Police have arrested Aman Ullah Aman, a top leader of the BNP's student wing Chhatra Dal, for allegedly orchestrating the violence that resulted in the death of police officer Amirul Haque Parvez during the opposition group's anti-government rally on Oct 28.

Aman was taken into custody from the capital's Mohakhali bus stand area on Monday, according to Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the police's Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit.

"Aman was present at the scene and led the brutal assault on the police during the BNP's mass rally on Oct 28," he said at a media briefing on Tuesday.