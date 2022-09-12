    বাংলা

    Awami League strips Barishal MP Pankaj Nath of party posts

    The ruling party says Pankaj, an advisory council member of Barishal Awami League, 'breached party discipline'

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Sept 2022, 11:47 AM
    Updated : 12 Sept 2022, 11:47 AM

    Pankaj Nath, a ruling party MP from Barishal-4, has been removed from all his posts in the Awami League for 'breaching party discipline'.

    In a letter, the Awami League asked him to submit his response in writing to the party's central office in 15 days.

    Pankaj, who had been serving as a member of Barishal District Awami League's advisory council, said the letter was sent to him on Sept 11. "I have received the letter which says that I've been dismissed from the party."

    Talukdar Md Yunus, general secretary of the district's Awami League unit, also announced Pankaj's removal from all posts in the party.

    The dismissal letter, signed by the Awami League's Office Secretary Biplab Barua, notified Pankaj that he had been removed from his position in the advisory council following the party's constitution for breaking institutional order.

    Asked about the issue, Biplab said, "He was dismissed for breaking party discipline." But, he did not shed any further light on the matter.

