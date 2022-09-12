Awami League strips Barishal MP Pankaj Nath of party posts

In a letter, the Awami League asked him to submit his response in writing to the party's central office in 15 days.

Pankaj, who had been serving as a member of Barishal District Awami League's advisory council, said the letter was sent to him on Sept 11. "I have received the letter which says that I've been dismissed from the party."

Talukdar Md Yunus, general secretary of the district's Awami League unit, also announced Pankaj's removal from all posts in the party.