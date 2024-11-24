BJP chief Partho seeks punishment for 'blasphemy' in Constitution

The BJP chairman believes there has been an increasing tendency to 'attack' religion in the name of modernity over the past two decades

Bangladesh Jatiya Party, or BJP, Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho has recommended the addition of a punishment clause over the incidents of making derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad (SM) by reforming the Constitution.

The BJP leader believes it is necessary to change the Constitution, but only the elected government has the moral right to do so.

He came up with the suggestions while speaking at a discussion on ‘Constitution reform’ at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium in Dhaka’s Ramna on Saturday afternoon.

Highlighting the essentiality of the Constitution that keeps pace with the changing times, Partho said: “Who will reform the Constitution? We believe that people's government is needed to reform the constitution."

Explaining why he wanted to add the blasphemy clause, Partho said: “There has been a growing tendency to attack religion for the sake of modernity, globalisation and culture over the past two decades."

Following the fall of the Awami League government, the Muhammad Yunus-led government has proposed several reforms, including changes to the Constitution.

A commission, headed by Ali Riaz, is working on recommendations for constitutional amendments.

Riaz had previously suggested scrapping the Constitution and writing a new one.