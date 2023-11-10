BNP leader Golam Mostafa arrested over policeman's killing on Oct 28

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Golam Mostafa, joint convener of the BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, in a case over killing of policeman Amirul Haque Parvez during the opposition group's violent anti-government rally on Oct 28.

He was taken into custody from Ashulia’s Nabinagar on Thursday, the RAB said in a statement,

Mostafa is implicated in a case over the death of Parvez, who was fatally beaten during the clashes in Kakrail, according to the RAB.

In a bid to press for the government's resignation and elections under a non-partisan caretaker government, the BNP had organised a rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Oct 28.