BNP leader Golam Mostafa arrested over policeman's killing on Oct 28

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Golam Mostafa, joint convener of the BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, in a case over killing of policeman Amirul Haque Parvez during the opposition group's violent anti-government rally on Oct 28.
He was taken into custody from Ashulia’s Nabinagar on Thursday, the RAB said in a statement,
Mostafa is implicated in a case over the death of Parvez, who was fatally beaten during the clashes in Kakrail, according to the RAB.
In a bid to press for the government's resignation and elections under a non-partisan caretaker government, the BNP had organised a rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Oct 28.
But the programme descended into chaos as party loyalists clashed with law enforcement in Kakrail, and the violence soon spead to other parts. Constable Parvez was killed during the clashes.
Later, Sub-Inspector Masuk Miah of the police's Detective Branch started a case against 164 people, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, at Paltan Police Station. Subsequently, the police arrested several BNP leaders and activists, who were later remanded in their custody for questioning.
Police arrested Shamim Reza, the convenor of the Swechchha Sebak Dal's Palashbari unit in Gaibandha, and Sultan over their 'direct involvement' in the killing of Parvez a day after the incident. The law enforcers were granted seven days to question them in custody.
Another man, Shahidullah Musulli from Barguna Sadar Upazila’s Purirkhal, was also arrested and remanded for two days in connection with constable Parvez’s death.
On Nov 6, police arrested Aman Ullah Aman, a top leader of the BNP's student wing Chhatra Dal, for playing a leading role in the violence that resulted in the death of Parvez. The RAB also arrested Sunamganj Jubo Dal President Ansar Uddin in the case.
According to the case dossier, police personnel were on duty on Paltan's Culvert Road during the BNP’s rally. Thousands of leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliate organisations carried out an attack on law enforcers around 2:45 pm, leaving several police officers, including Parvez, injured.
Parvez was attempting to enter the DR Tower to protect himself when the BNP loyalists attacked him, the case states. Police opened fire to disperse the attackers and rushed Parvez to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead.
Several videos depicting attacks on the police later went viral on social media.