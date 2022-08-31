20 injured as BNP activists clash with Awami League, police in Cumilla

Five policemen were among the injured, but no further details regarding the victims were immediately available.

Witnesses said leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate organisations started gathering at the Khila CNG Autorickshaw Stand area of the market in the morning. They tried to lead a protest march from there, but were blocked by the police.

A debate over whether the protest rally was authorised ensued and it soon escalated into violence. Police fired several rounds of blank shots and tear gas to keep the situation under control.

At that point, supporters of the Awami League also got involved in the conflict, with leaders and activists of the rival political parties hurling brickbats and stones at each another.