Saddam Hussain made BCL president, Sheikh Enan general secretary

Saddam Hussain, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Dhaka University unit, has been made president of the student organisation’s central committee.
Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, organising secretary of the central committee, has been named general secretary.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the organisation’s new leaders at the Ganabhaban on Tuesday.
Mazharul Kabir Shoyon was named president of BCL’s Dhaka University unit. Tanbir Hasan Shaikat was made general secretary of the unit.
Shoyon was the drama and debate secretary of the previous committee while Shaikat was the deputy social services secretary of the central committee.
BCL Dhaka Metropolitan North unit got Reaz Mahmud as president and Sagar Ahmed as general secretary.
Rajibul Islam Bappy and Sajal Kundu will lead Dhaka Metropolitan South unit as president and general secretary respectively.