    Police complaint filed over ‘death threat’ against GM Quader

    The Jatiya Party chairman’s assistant filed the complaint at the Uttar West Police Station

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2023, 10:25 AM

    A ‘death threat’ has allegedly been made against Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader and his family.

    A general diary was also filed over the incident at Dhaka’s Uttara West Police Station on Thursday. The matter came to light on Saturday.

    Abul Hassan, chief of the police station, confirmed the filing of the general diary.

    Hassan said the general diary was filed by Quader’s assistant, Abdul Hannan.

    “An individual called him [Quader] and threatened to kill him and his family if he did not withdraw from the upcoming election or stop trying to make them a success.”

    The matter is under investigation, the OC said.

    “Efforts are underway to bring the law to bear on the person who issued the threat.”

    Quader is running for the Rangpur-3 (Sadar) and Dhaka-17 seats in the upcoming 12th national parliamentary polls. The incumbent MP for Rangpur-3 is Rahgir Al Mahe Ershad. Top Jatiya Party leader Salma Islam and Awami League candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat are also contesting the Dhaka-17 seat.

