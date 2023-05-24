    বাংলা

    Bangladeshis responsible for ‘undermining democratic election process’ will face US visa curbs: Blinken

    Secretary of State Blinken says the Bangladesh government was informed about the new visa policy on May 3

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 May 2023, 05:57 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 05:57 PM

    The United States is going to slap visa embargo on Bangladeshis who it may deem to have undermined free and fair general elections under a new policy.

    The Bangladesh government was informed about the new visa policy on May 3, US Secretary of State Blinken said in a press statement on Wednesday.

    He said the new policy will “support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections”.

    Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh, according to the statement.

    This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.

    Actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views, the statement said.

    “The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone—voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media. I am announcing this policy to lend our support to all those seeking to advance democracy in Bangladesh,” Blinken added.

    The US Embassy in Dhaka said in an FAQ section on its website that no visa restrictions under the new policy have occurred.

    “As the Secretary stated, the United States is committed to building a strong partnership with the Government of Bangladesh grounded in democracy and human rights. We welcome the Prime Minister’s expressed commitment to holding free and fair elections.

    It said the visa restrictions were not directed against the government or the ruling Awami League. “The United States does not support any particular political party.”

    “Restrictions under this new policy target individuals engaging in behavior that undermines the democratic election process, regardless of affiliation.”

    Bangladeshis will be notified if their visas are revoked or cancelled, the embassy said.

    It hinted at targeting higher level decision-makers if they order individuals to commit the actions mentioned in the new policy. “The policy applies to anyone who is responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.”

    It said the new policy was not in retaliation for the government’s May 14 decision to curtail US Ambassador Peter Haas’s security detail.

    “The United States supports free and fair elections everywhere. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government have committed to supporting free and fair elections in Bangladesh. This policy is designed to support these efforts and the Bangladeshi people, so they may hold elections to choose their leaders.”

    RELATED STORIES
    US reiterates importance of fair polls as Bangladesh calls for withdrawal of sanctions on RAB
    US reiterates importance of fair polls
    Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland hold talks in Washington, DC
    The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US February 4, 2023.
    Why the US delayed China sanctions after shooting down a spy balloon
    The US State Department held back human rights-related sanctions, export controls and other sensitive actions to try to limit damage to the US-China relationship
    US Secretary Antony Blinken participates in a signing ceremony in Washington, US, December 13, 2022.
    US offers Bangladesh support for free and fair polls
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulates Bangladesh on Independence Day 
    Smoke rises over the city as army and paramilitaries clash in power struggle, in Khartoum, Sudan, April 15, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Allies share 'deep concern' about Sudan: Blinken
    Fighting erupted in Sudan on Saturday between army units and a rival paramilitary force, with at least 97 civilians killed

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk