Bangladeshis responsible for ‘undermining democratic election process’ will face US visa curbs: Blinken

The United States is going to slap visa embargo on Bangladeshis who it may deem to have undermined free and fair general elections under a new policy.

The Bangladesh government was informed about the new visa policy on May 3, US Secretary of State Blinken said in a press statement on Wednesday.

He said the new policy will “support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections”.

Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh, according to the statement.

This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.