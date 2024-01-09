    বাংলা

    Latif Siddique cordons off police station demanding release of detained supporter

    The Tangail-4 MP-elect seeks the unconditional release of a supporter detained by law enforcers

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 12:28 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 12:28 PM

    Abdul Latif Siddique, who secured victory as an independent aspirant from the Tangail-4 constituency, has cordoned off a police station to protest the detention of a supporter in the district’s Kalihati Upazila.

    The politician, the eldest of the three influential Siddique brothers including Krishak Sramik Janata League chief Bangabir Abdul Kader Siddique Bir Uttam, launched the protest alongside supporters and blocked the Tangail-Mymensingh highway and a police station for three hours from noon on Tuesday to demand their unconditional release.

    The blockade triggered a gridlock for a stretch of about 10 km on the highway, causing immense suffering to commuters.

    “Several of my supporters, including Hasmat Ali, have been detained at the police station without any charge. I will not move until they are released unconditionally,” said Siddique.

    “Hasmat is accused in a case. Law enforcers do not detain anyone without an offence,” Kalihati Police Station chief Md Kamrul Faruk said.

    Latif Siddique won Sunday's poll with 70,940 votes while his nearest rival, boat candidate Muzaharul Islam Talukder got 54,075.

    12th Parliamentary Elections
    RELATED STORIES
    13 polling centres set on fire in nine districts in Bangladesh on Friday night
    13 polling centres set on fire since Friday night
    Fires were reported in Sunamganj, Habiganj, Tangail, Shariatpur, Chattogram, Gazipur, Mymensingh, Khulna, and Barguna
    Voting centre set ablaze in Feni, school staffer held
    Voting centre torched in Feni, school staffer held
    Police are investigating the incident to determine whether it is related to an internal conflict between school officials or politically motivated
    Gaibandha-5: HC orders removal of Saghata UNO, police station chief over 'bias'
    Gaibandha-5: HC orders removal of Saghata UNO, OC
    Independent candidate Farzana Bubli filed a writ petition alleging bias against the officials
    Tangail-4: A spectacular comeback for Latif Siddique or an unbroken Awami League legacy
    Tangail-4: Latif Siddique's return versus AL's legacy
    Nine candidates are in the race for the Jan 7 election in Kalihati, while voters are focusing on three key contenders

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India