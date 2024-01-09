Latif Siddique cordons off police station demanding release of detained supporter

The blockade triggered a gridlock for a stretch of about 10 km on the highway, causing immense suffering to commuters.

“Several of my supporters, including Hasmat Ali, have been detained at the police station without any charge. I will not move until they are released unconditionally,” said Siddique.

“Hasmat is accused in a case. Law enforcers do not detain anyone without an offence,” Kalihati Police Station chief Md Kamrul Faruk said.

Latif Siddique won Sunday's poll with 70,940 votes while his nearest rival, boat candidate Muzaharul Islam Talukder got 54,075.