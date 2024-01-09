Latif Siddique cordons off police station demanding release of detained supporter

Abdul Latif Siddique, who secured victory as an independent aspirant from the Tangail-4 constituency, has cordoned off a police station to protest the detention of a supporter in the district’s Kalihati Upazila.
The politician, the eldest of the three influential Siddique brothers including Krishak Sramik Janata League chief Bangabir Abdul Kader Siddique Bir Uttam, launched the protest alongside supporters and blocked the Tangail-Mymensingh highway and a police station for three hours from noon on Tuesday to demand their unconditional release.
The blockade triggered a gridlock for a stretch of about 10 km on the highway, causing immense suffering to commuters.
“Several of my supporters, including Hasmat Ali, have been detained at the police station without any charge. I will not move until they are released unconditionally,” said Siddique.
“Hasmat is accused in a case. Law enforcers do not detain anyone without an offence,” Kalihati Police Station chief Md Kamrul Faruk said.
Latif Siddique won Sunday's poll with 70,940 votes while his nearest rival, boat candidate Muzaharul Islam Talukder got 54,075.