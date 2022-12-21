BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas seek bail from another court

Lawyers for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas have petitioned the Dhaka Metropolitans Sessions Court for bail in a case over the party’s clashes with police in front of its headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan.
Their lawyers filed the plea on Wednesday with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman.
The petition to the vacation bench comes after the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate scrapped the bail pleas of the BNP leaders on three previous occasions.
The court will hear the interim bail petition later in the day, said Syed Jainul Abedin Mezbah, a lawyer for the BNP leaders.
Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas were arrested on Dec 9 on charges of inciting attacks on police and detonations of improvised explosives at Naya Paltan.
The clashes broke out when a gathering of BNP loyalists outside the party's central offices ahead of its anti-government rally on Dec 10 turned violent.
Police used teargas shells and batons to disperse the crowds as several rounds of crude bomb explosions rang out in the area. A BNP activist died, while police claimed that more than 50 law enforcers were injured.
Police later started three cases against up to 2,000 people over the incident. They also cordoned off the party office, declaring it a 'crime zone' after reportedly finding improvised explosives on the premises.