    বাংলা

    BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas seek bail from another court

    The BNP leaders have been denied bail three times in a case over the party’s clashes with police in front of its Dhaka headquarters

    Supremecourt Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Dec 2022, 09:05 AM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2022, 09:05 AM

    Lawyers for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas have petitioned the Dhaka Metropolitans Sessions Court for bail in a case over the party’s clashes with police in front of its headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan.

    Their lawyers filed the plea on Wednesday with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman.

    The petition to the vacation bench comes after the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate scrapped the bail pleas of the BNP leaders on three previous occasions.

    The court will hear the interim bail petition later in the day, said Syed Jainul Abedin Mezbah, a lawyer for the BNP leaders.

    Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas were arrested on Dec 9 on charges of inciting attacks on police and detonations of improvised explosives at Naya Paltan.

    The clashes broke out when a gathering of BNP loyalists outside the party's central offices ahead of its anti-government rally on Dec 10 turned violent.

    Police used teargas shells and batons to disperse the crowds as several rounds of crude bomb explosions rang out in the area. A BNP activist died, while police claimed that more than 50 law enforcers were injured.

    Police later started three cases against up to 2,000 people over the incident. They also cordoned off the party office, declaring it a 'crime zone' after reportedly finding improvised explosives on the premises.

    Politics
    BNP
    Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
    Mirza Abbas
    RELATED STORIES
    Saddam Hussain made BCL president, Sheikh Enan general secretary
    Saddam, Enan to lead BCL
    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announces the names of the student group’s new leaders
    A mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.
    US Capitol riot panel recommends charging Trump
    The request is non-binding, but may increase pressure on prosecutors to act
    File Photo
    BNP announces reforms plan, AL denounces it
    The main camps in Bangladesh’s politics bolster their activities with the next general election a year away
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;বিজয় দিবস উপলক্ষে আওয়ামী লীগ আয়োজিত আলোচনা সভায় দলের সভাপতি ও প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। &lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    Ousting the AL govt is not so easy: Hasina
    The prime minister scorns the BNP for organising anti-government protests in December, the month of victory in the Liberation War

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher