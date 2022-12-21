BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas seek bail from another court

Lawyers for BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas have petitioned the Dhaka Metropolitans Sessions Court for bail in a case over the party’s clashes with police in front of its headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan.

Their lawyers filed the plea on Wednesday with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman.

The petition to the vacation bench comes after the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate scrapped the bail pleas of the BNP leaders on three previous occasions.