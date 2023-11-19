Top court upholds scrapping of Jamaat registration, barring party from contesting polls

The opposition parties have a long history of violence and have not learnt from their past, AK Abdul Momen said
Bangladesh’s top court has upheld the decision to eliminate the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party, dismissing the appeal against the verdict from the High Court.
This means that Jamaat, which opposed Bangladesh’s independence during the 1971 Liberation War, does not have a path to contesting elections.
A six-member appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan delivered the verdict in the case on Sunday.