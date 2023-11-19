    বাংলা

    Top court upholds scrapping of Jamaat registration, barring party from contesting polls

    The Appellate Division upholds a verdict that prevents the party from running for elected office

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Nov 2023, 07:21 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2023, 07:21 AM

    Bangladesh’s top court has upheld the decision to eliminate the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party, dismissing the appeal against the verdict from the High Court.

    This means that Jamaat, which opposed Bangladesh’s independence during the 1971 Liberation War, does not have a path to contesting elections.

    A six-member appellate bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan delivered the verdict in the case on Sunday.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP and Jamaat have not changed: FM Momen to diplomats
    BNP, Jamaat have not changed: Momen to diplomats
    The opposition parties have a long history of violence and have not learnt from their past, AK Abdul Momen said
    Holey Artisan attack: HC reduces death sentences for 7 convicted militants to life imprisonment
    Holey Artisan attack: HC commutes death sentences for 7 militants
    The seven will still have to serve life sentences for their role in the massacre at the Dhaka restaurant
    A member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community reacts on the day of the verdict on same-sex marriage by the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, Oct 17, 2023.
    India's top court declines to legalise same-sex marriage
    The chief justice of the country said making such a law is the domain of parliament
    HC orders swift implementation of policy to curb unnecessary C-sections
    HC orders implementation of policy to curb unnecessary C-sections
    The court incorporated the health ministry's policy on the issue in its ruling, making it legally binding

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps