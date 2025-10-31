Bangladesh in ‘huge crisis’, government ‘incapable’ of rescue act, says Nagorik Oikya's Manna

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikya, has said Bangladesh is facing a “deep crisis” that the interim government is “incapable” of resolving.

The BNP must now play a role in rescuing the country from the situation, he said on Friday.

“In reality, the nation has fallen into a serious crisis. It will now depend on what Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his colleagues in the BNP will do to address it,” Manna said.

The BNP has strongly objected to the recommendations of the National Consensus Commission on the implementation of the July National Charter that were submitted to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday.

The party's Secretary General Fakhrul called the recommendations “unacceptable”.

He said, “The Consensus Commission has submitted its recommendations to the government to provide a legal basis for the implementation of the July National Charter.

“We cannot agree to the other recommendations of the commission, including those never discussed at length, and those on which differing views or consensus were not fully documented, including notes of dissent.”

The recommendations include issuing a constitutional order and implementing the Charter through a referendum.

According to the proposal, the order would be issued first, followed by a referendum at a suitable time before the national election, or on election day.

However, there is a strong disagreement between the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party over the timing of such a vote.

On Thursday, eight parties, including Jamaat, rallied outside the Election Commission, submitting a memorandum that called for a referendum “to be held by November”.

Commenting on the political turmoil, Manna said the BNP now bears the main responsibility for navigating the situation.

“I am not a supporter of the BNP, I do not agree with all of their proposals, and I am not saying the BNP is the ideal party, it could certainly be better.

“But for now, the baton in this relay race has passed to the BNP. They must be able to take on that role.”

Manna made the remarks while speaking at a discussion marking the 53rd anniversary of the JaSad at the National Press Club. BNP leader Fakhrul was the chief guest at the meeting.