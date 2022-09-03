RAB arrests Zakir, an ex-Narayanganj Chhatra Dal leader accused of four murders

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Zakir Khan, a former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal’s Narayanganj district unit who went into hiding two decades ago, on charges of murdering four people against him.

He was nabbed from a flat in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area on Saturday, said Lieutenant Colonel Tanvir Mahmud Pasha, commander of RAB-11.

Zakir, who was infamously known as a goon in Narayanganj city, entered the BNP’s student front from the Jatiya Party’s Jatiya Chhatra Samaj in the 1990s. He became the president of the district unit of Chhatra Dal after the BNP was elected in 2001.