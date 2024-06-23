Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Awami League is the embodiment of struggle, success, and culture, says Quader

The senior leader made the statement after paying tribute to Bangabandhu on the 75th founding anniversary of the party

AL embodies struggle, success, and culture: Quader

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 11:32 AM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 11:32 AM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
Gazipur warehouse catches fire
Gazipur warehouse catches fire
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL anniversary
Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL anniversary
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More