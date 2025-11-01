Removal of Sheikh Mujib’s portrait from Bangabhaban is ‘wrong’, says CPB’s Selim

Mujahidul Islam Selim, a presidium member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), has described the removal of independence architect Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait from the presidential palace Bangabhaban as “wrong”.

Speaking at a “Political Conference of Marginalised Communities” at the BMA Auditorium on Topkhana Road in Dhaka on Friday, the veteran politician said: “They took down Mujib’s portrait from Bangabhaban. That was very wrong. It should not have been done. Mujib’s portrait should remain, but alongside it, there should also be portraits of Maulana Bhashani, Colonel Taher, and Moni Singh.”

The portrait was removed from Bangabhaban’s Durbar Hall on Nov 11, 2024 following the Aug 5 popular uprising that toppled the Awami League government.

At the time, Information and Broadcasting Advisor Mahfuj Alam had written on Facebook: “The portrait of fascist Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, post-1971, has been removed from the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban. It is shameful that we could not do it immediately after Aug 5. Apologies. But as long as the spirit of July lives on, he will not be seen anywhere again.”

Referring to that comment, Selim said the interim government must behave neutrally, cutting all political ties if it wants to ensure free and fair elections.

“The government must act like a neutral authority and immediately sever all partisan links. Otherwise, there can be no election held freely and in an impartial manner under its watch. Everyone knows that,” he said.

Selim criticised the government’s handling of inequality, saying that although the uprising was against discrimination, little has changed.

“We’re moving in a state of tension, between hope and crisis. A popular uprising took place, said to be an uprising against inequality.

But I want to ask [Chief Advisor Muhammad] Yunus: it’s been one and a half years, have you eliminated inequality? Not an inch has changed.”

He added, “Inequality exists in many forms, but economic inequality is the most severe. Statistics show that since Yunus took charge, the number of poor people has increased.

If exploitation and inequality continue, and the wealth of the poor keeps flowing to the rich, this economic order will never reduce exploitation or inequality.”

Turning to the National Consensus Commission’s handling of the July Charter, Selim accused it of deception.

“They took our signatures on one paper. Now they’ve printed another and are calling it the consensus document.”

He also condemned the proposed referendum, calling it a “grand trick” by the government.

“They’ll put so many issues in one referendum, and you’ll have to say only ‘yes’ or ‘no’.

Maybe you agree with article 13, disagree with 14, half agree with 15, and reject 16 entirely, but you can’t say that. You must pick one: yes or no. That’s a massive trick.

And if they hold this before the election, they will destroy the very foundation of our Liberation War.”

Explaining further, he said: “They themselves said at the beginning that they would make a new constitution, a new flag, a new state. They couldn’t do it, but their conspiracy hasn’t gone away.”

Selim also accused Jamaat-e-Islami of trying to benefit from instability.

“It serves them if the situation remains heated, if uncertainty persists. So they’ll keep provoking conflicts and divisions to prevent the election from taking place.”