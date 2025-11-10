Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US Senate advances bill to end federal shutdown

The bill would fund government through January 2026

US Senate advances bill to end govt shutdown
The US Senate building,Photo: Reuters

David Morgan . Nathan Layne . Reuters

Published : 10 Nov 2025, 09:15 AM

Updated : 10 Nov 2025, 09:15 AM

Related Stories
Interim govt not for party interests: Tarique
Interim govt not for party interests: Tarique
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
Positive progress on US shutdown: Senate majority leader
Salahuddin rejects invitation routed via other party
Salahuddin rejects invitation routed via other party
Asif Mahmud eyes solo run in Dhaka seat
Asif Mahmud eyes solo run in Dhaka seat
Read More
Commando forces to be stationed nationwide for polls
Commando forces to be stationed nationwide for polls
Fires break out on two buses in Dhaka
Fires break out on two buses in Dhaka
Man shot dead in feud between BNP factions in Munshiganj
Man shot dead in feud between BNP factions in Munshiganj
31 die in Ecuador prison rioting
31 die in Ecuador prison rioting
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More