Tarique Rahman will be brought to justice, says Hasina

"We are aware of the situation in the countries that criticise the democratic process in Bangladesh. Every day people are killed there, elections are rigged and even the [US] Capitol was attacked. Do we need to take lessons in democracy from them? This is Bangladesh and our democracy will last forever."

"The US has been sheltering one [of Bangabandhu's] killers while another is in Canada. Some of them are in Pakistan as well. I'll ask everyone to send them back."

Hasina also vowed to bring the BNP to account if their actions cause suffering to the public. "We need to highlight the misdeeds of the BNP. And, we can't just keep quiet if they attack us [the Awami League]."

"The people who are against the spirit of independence and opt for violence can't be allowed to come into power. Do you think they can topple us? They will remain where they are."