    বাংলা

    Election regulators to decide on candidacy of Jatiya Party’s Howlader on Monday

    The Jatiya Party politician running for the Patuakhali-1 seat has over Tk 8.87 million in unpaid taxes, officials say

    Patuakhali Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM
    Updated : 3 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM

    Election regulators have yet to decide on the eligibility of Jatiya Party Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader to run for the Patuakhali-1 (Sadar, Mirzaganj, and Dumki) parliamentary seat in the 12th national elections due to his failure to submit tax papers.

    The candidate for the plough symbol allegedly owes nearly Tk 8.87 million in unpaid taxes, according to Md Nur Kutubul Alam, deputy commissioner and returning officer for Patuakhali.

    A final decision on his candidacy will be made if the necessary documents are submitted by 4 pm on Monday.

    Allegations of unpaid taxes were raised against Howlader as the applications for the four parliamentary seats in Patuakhali were being scrutinised at the deputy commissioner’s office on Sunday.

    During the check, Patuakhali-21 Circle Assistant Tax Commissioner Md Masud Rana said that Howlader owed Tk 8.87 million in taxes in the Dhaka-8 constituency from 2000 to 2009.

    In addition, he faces charges of evading taxes worth Tk 36.89 million between 2012-13 and 2018-19 in a case pending at the Appellate Tribunal.

    The outstanding taxes would be paid by Sunday, a representative for Howlader said, citing the Jatiya Party leader. But the amount remained unpaid as of noon. The district’s returning officer deferred the decision on his candidacy to Monday.

    Howlader previously represented the Patuakhali-1 seat in the 10th national parliament after securing the Jatiya Party’s nomination.

    Meanwhile, the candidacy of Mohiuddin Mamun, the nominee from the Bangladesh Sangskritik Mukti Jote, is also suspended due to document-related issues, according to the returning officer’s office. He also has until 4 pm on Monday to submit the correct documents.

    The candidacies of Nasir Uddin of the Bangladesh Congress and Mizanur Rahman of the Zaker Party were also scrapped due to defaulting on loans.

    RELATED STORIES
    Jatiya Party is going to polls amid murmurs of discord over nominations
    Jatiya Party going to polls amid rift
    The discord over leadership peaked after the death of founder HM Ershad in 2019
    Jatiya Party to take part in national polls on its own: Chunnu
    Jatiya Party to take part in polls on its own: Chunnu
    The party plans to field candidates in all 300 seats, says its secretary general
    Awami League sticks to old plan for Jatiya Party with no signs of BNP in vote yet
    AL sticks to old plan for Jatiya Party
    The Awami League and the Jatiya Party have contested the last three general election either under the Grand Alliance, or shared seats separately
    US ambassador moves to break political standoff over election
    US seeks to break electoral impasse
    A statement from the US embassy calls for unconditional discussion among political parties

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp