Election regulators to decide on candidacy of Jatiya Party’s Howlader on Monday

Election regulators have yet to decide on the eligibility of Jatiya Party Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader to run for the Patuakhali-1 (Sadar, Mirzaganj, and Dumki) parliamentary seat in the 12th national elections due to his failure to submit tax papers.

The candidate for the plough symbol allegedly owes nearly Tk 8.87 million in unpaid taxes, according to Md Nur Kutubul Alam, deputy commissioner and returning officer for Patuakhali.

A final decision on his candidacy will be made if the necessary documents are submitted by 4 pm on Monday.