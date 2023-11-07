US monitoring electoral environment in Bangladesh amid political unrest: State Dept

"We are engaging and will continue to engage with the government, with opposition parties, with civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people"

During the briefing, Patel was also asked about an individual who claimed to be an adviser to President Joe Biden and spoke at the BNP offices in Dhaka on Oct 28.

The US Embassy in Dhaka subsequently distanced itself from the individual and said he did not represent the US government.

Addressing the issue, Patel said, "I’ve not seen that report. And I’m going to be honest – I really have no idea what you’re talking about."

"We have an incredibly talented team at our embassy in Dhaka, led by an experienced ambassador who is well-versed not just working in Bangladesh, but also the broader region largely. And as I have said, we are closely monitoring their electoral environment in Bangladesh, leading up to January's election."