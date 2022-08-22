‘I haven’t said anything I’m blamed for’: Momen denies his India remarks

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said he never asked for the Indian government's support to keep Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in power, denying his controversial remark that sparked widespread criticism.

“I never said that Sheikh Hasina’s government must remain in power when I visited India. It’s an utter lie. I haven’t said anything regarding the election,” he told the media on Monday following the cabinet meeting. “I spoke about the existing instability in the global context.”

At a Janmashtami ceremony organised by the Hindu community in Chattogram on Thursday, Momen remarked: “I said in India that the Sheikh Hasina government must remain in power, and I requested the Indian government to do whatever is necessary to keep the Hasina government in power.”