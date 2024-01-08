Post-election violence leaves 7 Awami League supporters injured in Patuakhali

Seven Awami League activists have reportedly been attacked and injured by supporters of the losing independent candidate in Patuakhali-4 a day after the national election.

The incident took place near the Tiakhali Hatkhola market in Kalapara Upazila around 10 am on Monday, according to Ali Ahmed, chief of the local police station.

The victims were identified as Bashir Chowkidar, 55, Md Mizanur Rahman, 50, Shipon, 40, Idris Pada, 64, Md Sohel, 42, Mizanur Rahman Howladar, 48, and Aqib, 24.

They were rushed to the hospital with various wounds and bruises, said Kalapara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Chinmoy Chandra Halder.