Post-election violence leaves 7 Awami League supporters injured in Patuakhali

Seven Awami League activists have reportedly been attacked and injured by supporters of the losing independent candidate in Patuakhali-4 a day after the national election.
The incident took place near the Tiakhali Hatkhola market in Kalapara Upazila around 10 am on Monday, according to Ali Ahmed, chief of the local police station.
The victims were identified as Bashir Chowkidar, 55, Md Mizanur Rahman, 50, Shipon, 40, Idris Pada, 64, Md Sohel, 42, Mizanur Rahman Howladar, 48, and Aqib, 24.
They were rushed to the hospital with various wounds and bruises, said Kalapara Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Chinmoy Chandra Halder.
Due to the severity of his injuries, Bashir Chowkidar was transferred to Barishal Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, according to Chinmoy. Mizanur only required first aid, while the others are under hospital care.
Supporters of the 'boat' candidate Mohibur Rahman Mohib were en route to the Upazila Awami League office to congratulate the MP-elect on his victory, police said citing witnesses and the victims.
Upon reaching the Mujib Killa area near the market, a group of assailants armed with sharp objects attacked them on the orders of former Chhatra League leader and Tiakhali Union Council Chairman Mahmudul Hasan Sujan Molla.
Sujan is said to be a supporter of Upazila Awami League President Mahbubur Rahman Talukder, who contested the election as an independent candidate and lost.
The police later intervened and brought the situation under control.
Sujan denied leading the attack, saying his home was almost three kilometres away from the scene of the incident.
He claimed that the incident was connected to a murder case and accused the injured men of being involved in the murder.
Police have yet to receive a complaint over the attack, said Ali.