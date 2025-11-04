Reflecting on lengthy political career, Fakhrul hints February polls could be his last

Senior BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir posted an emotional message on Facebook, reflecting on a political career filled with trials, dedication, and sacrifice.

“This election may be my last!” wrote the 77-year-old BNP secretary general on Tuesday, expressing gratitude to party leaders and activists who have supported him throughout his career.

The post came a day after Fakhrul was included in the list of potential BNP candidates for the election, set for February. He is set to contest from Thakurgaon-1, a constituency he previously represented in 1996 and 2001.

The BNP announced a total of 237 candidates for the February election on Monday.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, the BNP has nominated me for Thakurgaon-1! I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, and all party leaders. I sincerely thank all the activists who have stood by me throughout my life!” Fakhrul wrote.

Fakhrul began his political journey as a leftist with Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani’s National Awami Party (NAP) before joining the BNP. He became acting secretary general in 2011 and was elected secretary general at the sixth national council in 2016.

Reflecting on his long political path, he wrote: “Those of us who have spent our lives in politics and have gone to jail -- we each have our own story! Many don’t know them! When I decided to return to politics in 1987, my two daughters were very young, studying in Dhaka. My wife was very young too! She was initially shocked, realising what an uncertain life awaits me!

“It was my wife who always took our daughters to school and doctors. I particularly remember a night when I travelled the whole night to reach Dhaka to be by the side of my elder daughter, who was about to have an operation!”

Raising a note of encouragement for party colleagues, he added: “Those who did not receive nominations, have faith -- In shaa Allah, the party will give you due responsibility and respect! Please pray for me and for every leader and activist of our party! Together, we will stand by you and work for you!”

Expressing optimism, Fakhrul concluded: “The BNP has the ability to lead this nation forward with dignity! Insha’Allah! Please stay beside us.”