BNP announces 13 Dhaka candidates, introducing seven new faces for February election

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced candidates for 13 of Dhaka’s 20 constituencies for the next general election, including seven new nominations and six returning contenders from the last parliamentary polls.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon at a media briefing at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, where Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir unveiled the names of 237 nominees nationwide contesting under the party’s Paddy Sheaf symbol.

In Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj), Khandaker Abu Ashfaq, who contested the 2018 election, has been renominated.

Amanullah Aman will contest Dhaka-2 (Keraniganj), taking over from his son Erfan Ibne Aman Omi, the previous candidate.

Dhaka-3 (Keraniganj-Jinjira) sees Gayeshwar Chandra Roy renominated.

Dhaka-4 (Jatrabari) introduces Tanveer Ahmed Robin, replacing 2018 candidate Salahuddin Ahmed. Dhaka-5 (Demra) retains Nabiullah Nabi.

Dhaka-6 (Kotwali and Sutrapur) has Ishraque Hossain as the nominee, replacing Gono Forum’s Subrata Chowdhury from the previous election. Dhaka-8 (Motijheel-Shahjahanpur-Ramna) retains Mirza Abbas.

Dhaka-11 (Badda) will see MA Quayum as the candidate, replacing Shamim Ara Begum. Dhaka-12 (Tejgaon) retains Saiful Alam Nirob.

Dhaka-14 (Mirpur) introduces Sanjida Islam Tulee, replacing Syed Abu Bakar Siddique. Dhaka-15 (Kafrul) has Safiqul Islam Khan as the nominee, replacing Md Shafiqur Rahman.

Dhaka-16 (Pallabi) introduces Aminul Haque, replacing Mohammad Ahsan Ullah Hasan. Dhaka-19 (Savar) retains Dewan Mohammod Salahuddin Babu.