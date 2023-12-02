    বাংলা

    29 parties set to participate in national polls as EC revises count again

    As many as 2,712 candidates, including 747 independents, are set to compete for the 300 parliamentary seats, according to the regulator

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 12:03 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 12:03 PM

    Amid the shadow cast by the BNP and like-minded parties' boycott calls, the Election Commission has once again adjusted the count of participating parties in the 12th national elections.

    During a briefing at the poll regulator's Agargaon headquarters on Saturday, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath announced that 29 out of the 44 registered parties in Bangladesh are set to contest the elections.

    Initially, the EC had stated that 30 parties would participate after the immediate count following the nomination form submission deadline on Thursday.

    However, the next day, Ashok Debnath revealed that data collected nationwide indicated that 32 parties had submitted nomination forms for their candidates.

    The watchdog had also revealed that 2,441 nomination papers had been submitted across the country. But that figure, too, was updated the next day, with the EC saying that 2,713 candidates had filed nomination papers.

    The number has now been revised down by one to 2,712.

    "The data we have show that 2,712 candidates intend to run for election. And, 29 parties are participating in the polls,” said Ashok.

    According to the EC's public relations wing, 1,965 candidates from 29 political parties and 747 independent candidates are competing for parliamentary seats.

    Explaining the discrepancies in the number of parties and candidates, Ashok Debnath attributed the fluctuations to clerical errors in the data transmission process at the field level.

    RELATED STORIES
    Record number of independents ignite hopes of competitive vote amid fears of violence
    Can independents make election competitive?
    The rivalry between Awami League candidates and independents from the same party may trigger violent clashes
    Two covered vans set ablaze, hand bomb detonated in Gazipur amid BNP’s hartal
    2 covered vans set ablaze in Gazipur amid BNP hartal
    The arsonists detonated a hand bomb before leaving the scene amid the BNP's protest programme
    Bangladesh logs 1,162 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day
    1,162 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day
    The number of cases so far this year stands at 304,698, and the death toll rises to 1,570
    Crude bomb blast rocks Dhaka court premises amid BNP’s hartal
    Crude bomb blast rocks Dhaka court premises
    The blast takes place 20 minutes after a chaotic row in the courtroom duing the hearing of BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul’s bail plea

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp