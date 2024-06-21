Leaders and activists march from the institution of Engineers, Bangladesh to Dhanmondi 32

Awami League kicks off 75th anniversary celebrations with procession in Dhaka

The Awami League has launched its 75th founding anniversary celebrations with a possession in Dhaka.

Leaders and activists from local units in the capital gathered at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in Ramna on Friday afternoon and marched to Dhanmondi 32 after a brief rally.

The procession marks the first day of the three-day anniversary celebrations.

Central leaders, including General Secretary Obaidul Quader, addressed the rally.

Ahmed Hossain, an activist who came from Mirpur, said: “The 75th anniversary of our beloved Awami League falls on the 23rd of June. It’s a day of celebration for us.”

More than 500 activists joined the march, he added.

Quader said the platinum jubilee celebrations would extend to grassroots levels.

A cultural event will be held at Rabindra Sarobar on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 at 7am on Sunday, followed by central party leaders.

A rally will take place at Suhrawardy Udyan, and a nationwide tree-planting campaign will be held on Sunday.

The celebrations will conclude with a cultural event at Hatirjheel on Monday and a cycling rally on Jun 28.

The Awami League was founded on Jun 23, 1949, at Rose Garden in Old Dhaka and later, led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, spearheaded Bangladesh's struggle for independence.

The party, which began as the Awami Muslim League, removed the term "Muslim" in 1955 to embrace a secular identity.

After independence, it was renamed the Bangladesh Awami League.