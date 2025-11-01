BNP’s Hafiz says July Charter needed by advisors, not citizens of Bangladesh

The July National Charter is “not needed” for the people of Bangladesh, rather it seems to benefit a few advisors of the interim government, BNP leader Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said.

On Saturday, Hafiz said the country’s citizens require a “free and fair election”, not the Charter.

He said the Charter seems intended for a handful of advisors, who may face questions about their future in the country.

He emphasised the importance of a fair parliamentary election, saying: “Those who are elected as the people’s representatives in the next parliamentary polls will endorse the July Charter.

“My party, the BNP, has supported the Charter, and we are obliged to do so. But do not insert things that were never discussed before.”

Hafiz criticised the process, saying: “Issues not discussed in the Consensus Commission were included in the final draft, as our secretary general has stated. Such charters are not for us.

“What we need is a parliament that will determine the country’s future and help democracy flourish fully.”

He also dismissed comparisons of the July Uprising with past movements: “Before this July Uprising, there were movements against [Hussain Muhammad] Ershad and Yahya Khan that changed governments. But none of these can be compared with the Liberation War of 1971.

“That war created a new country -- and who did it? You, the freedom fighters, created it. In the future, no one should try to diminish the Liberation War. If anyone attempts to do so, we, who are still alive, will resist it, God willing,” Hafiz said.