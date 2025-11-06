Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Eight parties, including Jamaat, stage protest march in Dhaka over five demands

Their demands include issuing an order to implement the July Charter and holding a referendum in November

Jamaat, allies stage Dhaka protest for 5 demands

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 Nov 2025, 12:23 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2025, 12:23 PM

Related Stories
Mugdho’s brother Snigdho joins BNP
Mugdho’s brother Snigdho joins BNP
Asaduzzaman to quit attorney general post to run as MP
Asaduzzaman to quit attorney general post to run as MP
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
NCP blames BNP, Jamaat, AL for ‘political failures’
BNP suspends Madaripur-1 nomination
BNP suspends Madaripur-1 nomination
Read More
DU protest calls for reinstating music, PE teachers at primary level
DU protest calls for reinstating music, PE teachers at primary level
Mexico president’s groping puts violence against women in spotlight
Mexico president’s groping puts violence against women in spotlight
Barishal rape survivor traumatised 9 years after attack
Barishal rape survivor traumatised 9 years after attack
Prince William calls for optimism on environment
Prince William calls for optimism on environment
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More