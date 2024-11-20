BNP chief Khaleda Zia invited to Armed Forces Day event

Tarique Rahman and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have also been invited

The Armed Forces Division of the Chief Advisor's Office has invited BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to the Armed Forces Day celebration.

She has been invited to the reception event scheduled for Thursday at the Senakunja in Dhaka Cantonment.

On Tuesday night, Chief of General Staff of the Army Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen ASM Kamrul Ahsan personally delivered the invitation letter to the BNP chief.

BNP Standing Committee member and Khaleda’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, said: "They visited her residence with their spouses, met with former prime minister [Khaleda Zia] and handed over the invitation letter."

BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan said, “Earlier in the afternoon, army officials delivered invitation cards in the name of 26 leaders, including BNP’s Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and members of the Standing Committee and senior leaders, to the chairperson’s office in Gulshan. The cards were received by the chairperson's private secretary Abdus Sattar.”

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus will be present as the chief guest at the Senakunja reception event.