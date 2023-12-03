Awami League to stage rally in Dhaka on Dec 10

The Awami League will hold a rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 in an apparent show of support ahead of the Jan 7 parliamentary polls amid the BNP’s boycott and protests.

The ruling party says it will mark Human Rights Day with the rally to demand trial of those involved in arson attacks targeting public transports during hartals, or shutdowns, and blockades by the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami.