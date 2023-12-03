    বাংলা

    Awami League to stage rally in Dhaka on Dec 10

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 06:36 PM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 06:36 PM

    The Awami League will hold a rally in Dhaka on Dec 10 in an apparent show of support ahead of the Jan 7 parliamentary polls amid the BNP’s boycott and protests.

    The ruling party says it will mark Human Rights Day with the rally to demand trial of those involved in arson attacks targeting public transports during hartals, or shutdowns, and blockades by the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

    General Secretary Obaidul Quader will attend the rally outside Baitul Mukarram National Mosque from 3pm, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League said in a notice on Saturday.

    This will be the first major programme by the Awami League after the announcement of the election schedule.

