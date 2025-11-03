Eight religious parties urge Yunus to mediate dialogue on July Charter referendum dispute

Eight faith-based political parties have called on Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to act as a “referee” in a dialogue among political groups over the implementation of the July Charter and the holding of a referendum.

The parties’ appeal came during a meeting of top leaders at the Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis office on Monday, after which Jamaat-e-Islami’s deputy chief Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher addressed the media.

Taher said, “We had reached a consensus, but suddenly one party is opposing it. We hope they will clarify their position.

“If the July Charter is not implemented, it makes no difference whether the referendum is held before or after the election. It must be implemented through the referendum itself, because on polling day, voters will not focus on a Yes or No vote.”

He added, “I called for talks among the parties yesterday, and today the Advisory Council has made a similar appeal. We want the main stakeholder parties to respond positively. If they do, a way forward may emerge.

“The Advisory Council may think its task is over, leaving everything to the parties. But in that case, a referee may be needed. We expect the chief advisor to play that role again, as he did before.”

Differences have emerged between the BNP, Jamaat, and several other parties over whether the referendum on implementing the Charter should be held before or alongside the next parliamentary election.

Law Advisor Asif Nazrul said after the Advisory Council’s meeting that the council was concerned about the issue.

“The council believes a final decision must be taken urgently on when the referendum will be held, what its content will be, and how to address differing opinions within the July Charter -- based on the National Consensus Commission’s proposals,” he said.

“Parties that have long been allies in the anti-fascist movement are urged to hold their own consultations and provide the government with a united direction as soon as possible -- ideally within a week.”

Nazrul did not say whether the government would initiate a fresh round of talks to build such consensus.

At the eight-party press conference, Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mamunul Haque said: “Bangladesh stands on the threshold of its 13th parliamentary election. But the dream of the July Charter -- the vision of a new arrangement for the nation -- remains unfulfilled.”

Announcing new programmes to press their five-point charter of demands, he said: “Our eight-party alliance will continue its struggle to ensure legal recognition for the July Charter.

“The government must issue an order to implement it immediately. The referendum must be held separately before the national election. We will not accept any amendment to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) -- it must remain unchanged. These are now our core demands.”

The alliance will hold a mass procession on Nov 6 at 11am and submit a memorandum to the chief advisor.

He added, “We hope all political parties will find a solution through dialogue, and that the next election will be held on the legal foundation of the July Charter.”

Earlier in the morning, the eight top leaders met at the Khelafat Majlis central office in Purana Paltan. The parties are: