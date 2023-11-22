BNP leader Habibur Rahman jailed for 'derogatory comments’ on High Court judge

The High Court has sentenced Habibur Rahman, an adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, to five months in prison on charges of making derogatory comments about a judge.
The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah handed down the verdict and fined the BNP leader Tk 2,000 on Wednesday.
The Rapid Action Battalion apprehended Habibur at his residence in Dhaka's Mirpur DOHS for disregarding a court summons related to the comments about a High Court judge.
After the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police took him to the High Court, the BNP leader admitted that he had made the remarks about the judge.
On Oct 9, a Dhaka court sentenced 15 people, including Habibur and the party’s Vice Chairman Md Shahjahan, to four years in jail in a sabotage case. Following the decision, Habibur went into hiding.
Habibur drew scrutiny for his remarks on Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, who had convicted BNP chief Khaleda Zia in two graft cases as a special court judge.
In response, the panel of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil summoned Habibur to appear before the High Court on Nov 6 to explain his comments. However, when he failed to appear, the High Court requested information about his whereabouts by Nov 8.
The Attorney General's Office later informed the court that law enforcers could not locate Habib at his permanent or current addresses, with his family members claiming they did not know of his whereabouts.
The High Court then ordered the law enforcers to arrest the BNP leader and produce him before the court by Dec 7.