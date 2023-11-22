BNP leader Habibur Rahman jailed for 'derogatory comments’ on High Court judge

In response, the panel of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil summoned Habibur to appear before the High Court on Nov 6 to explain his comments. However, when he failed to appear, the High Court requested information about his whereabouts by Nov 8.



The Attorney General's Office later informed the court that law enforcers could not locate Habib at his permanent or current addresses, with his family members claiming they did not know of his whereabouts.



The High Court then ordered the law enforcers to arrest the BNP leader and produce him before the court by Dec 7.