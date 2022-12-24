Awami League re-elects Hasina, Quader to lead party

Meanwhile, Quader's name was proposed by Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, the general secretary of the party's Naogaon chapter, and backed by Maniruzzaman Tarun, general secretary of Dhaka District Awami League.

Hasina inaugurated the ruling party's council at Dhaka's Suhrawardy on Saturday with the aim of charting the party's course forward and steering it into its 75th founding anniversary in 2024.

After a two-hour interval, Hasina launched the second session of the conference at the Engineers Institution Auditorium shortly after 3 pm.

A total of 7,500 party councillors from all across the country gathered for the session to elect the party’s new leadership.

The council ahead of the general election is significant as the Awami League scrambles to tackle political and economic challenges by strengthening itself and garnering more popular support.

The Awami League now aims to win the election expected in January 2024 and oversee the transition of the country from a ‘Digital Bangladesh’ to a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Hasina, who has been leading the party for over four decades.

The Awami League has held three councils since it came into power in 2009, with the last one in 2019 after winning the parliamentary polls for the third consecutive term.