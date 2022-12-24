    বাংলা

    Awami League re-elects Hasina, Quader to lead party

    The decision came at the ruling party's 22nd national council

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 24 Dec 2022, 11:38 AM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2022, 11:38 AM

    The Awami League has re-elected Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader to lead the ruling party as president and general secretary respectively for the next three years.

    The decision came at the party's 22nd national council at the Institute of Engineers's auditorium on Saturday.

    Fazlur Rahman Faruq, president of the party’s Tangail district unit, proposed the prime minister's name for the post of president, which was supported by MP Mostafizur Rahman, chief of the party's Dinajpur district unit.

    Meanwhile, Quader's name was proposed by Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, the general secretary of the party's Naogaon chapter, and backed by Maniruzzaman Tarun, general secretary of Dhaka District Awami League.

    Hasina inaugurated the ruling party's council at Dhaka's Suhrawardy on Saturday with the aim of charting the party's course forward and steering it into its 75th founding anniversary in 2024.

    After a two-hour interval, Hasina launched the second session of the conference at the Engineers Institution Auditorium shortly after 3 pm.

    A total of 7,500 party councillors from all across the country gathered for the session to elect the party’s new leadership.

    The council ahead of the general election is significant as the Awami League scrambles to tackle political and economic challenges by strengthening itself and garnering more popular support.

    The Awami League now aims to win the election expected in January 2024 and oversee the transition of the country from a ‘Digital Bangladesh’ to a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ as envisioned by Prime Minister Hasina, who has been leading the party for over four decades.

    The Awami League has held three councils since it came into power in 2009, with the last one in 2019 after winning the parliamentary polls for the third consecutive term.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League shored up measures to protect voting rights, says Hasina
    AL protected voting rights: Hasina
    Hasina highlighted the various initiatives taken by her government to uphold election integrity
    Hasina highlights development strides at national council ahead of election
    Hasina highlights development strides at national council
    Representatives from across the country have gathered at the Awami League's 22nd national council to elect a new committee and set future strategies
    Awami League is set to hold national council as pre-polls pitfalls preoccupy party
    AL is set to hold council amid challenges
    The ruling party leadership is not expected to see major changes, but the council before election is significant as it scrambles to tackle political and economic challenges
    KSJL President Kader Siddique, his family meet Hasina
    Kader Siddique, family meet Hasina
    He was accompanied by his wife Begum Nasreen and their two daughters at the Ganabhaban

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher