BNP leaders step out of shadows to stage flash processions in Dhaka

BNP leaders came out of hiding to take part in processions across Dhaka on the second day of their nationwide transport blockade to press for the removal of the government and the cancellation of a ‘one-sided’ election schedule.
The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a flash procession in Fakirapool at 6:30 am on Thursday, while Nipun Roy, secretary general of BNP Dhaka, brought out another procession near the Notre Dame College in Motijheel.
Each procession consisted of around 22 leaders and activists, who chanted slogans condemning the election schedule and affirming their commitment to press forward with the protest campaign. After a roughly 10-minute march, they dispersed from the streets.
The BNP initiated a series of hartals and blockades following violent clashes with police during its Oct 28 rally in Dhaka. Currently, it is enforcing its sixth blockade, demanding the prime minister's resignation and cancellation of the election schedule.
Following the Oct 28 clashes, police conducted several raids leading to the arrest of top BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.
The BNP subsequently intensified its protest programmes of hartal and transport blockades. The latest 48-hour blockade will end at 6 am on Friday.
“BNP leaders and activists ignored the glares of the government and its law enforcement agencies and enforced a peaceful blockade nationwide. People accompanied them on the streets,” said Rizvi after the flash procession.
He accused the authorities of arresting BNP leaders and activists on fabricated charges.
"They targeted the households of BNP leaders and activists, sometimes arresting their family members. Despite their efforts, the police couldn’t prevent the blockade," said Rizvi.
Asserting that the government cannot escape accountability, Rizvi called for the resignation of the Awami League administration and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the national elections. He also called for the reconstitution of the 'subservient' Election Commission to ensure a free, fair, and participatory election.