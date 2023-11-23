BNP leaders step out of shadows to stage flash processions in Dhaka

BNP leaders came out of hiding to take part in processions across Dhaka on the second day of their nationwide transport blockade to press for the removal of the government and the cancellation of a ‘one-sided’ election schedule.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a flash procession in Fakirapool at 6:30 am on Thursday, while Nipun Roy, secretary general of BNP Dhaka, brought out another procession near the Notre Dame College in Motijheel.

Each procession consisted of around 22 leaders and activists, who chanted slogans condemning the election schedule and affirming their commitment to press forward with the protest campaign. After a roughly 10-minute march, they dispersed from the streets.