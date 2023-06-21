Hasina says she won't 'mortgage' St Martin's Island to stay in power

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed not to compromise the sovereignty of Bangladesh as she called the BNP's motives into question, suggesting it would be willing to 'mortgage' St Martin’s Island in order to assume power.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Hasina highlighted the current socio-economic and political situation of the country ahead of the 12th national election.

MP Rashed Khan Menon, the president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, recently claimed in parliament that the United States had eyes on the southernmost island of the country, making it a topic of discussion.