Hasina says she won't 'mortgage' St Martin's Island to stay in power

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vowed not to compromise the sovereignty of Bangladesh as she called the BNP's motives into question, suggesting it would be willing to 'mortgage' St Martin’s Island in order to assume power.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Hasina highlighted the current socio-economic and political situation of the country ahead of the 12th national election.
MP Rashed Khan Menon, the president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, recently claimed in parliament that the United States had eyes on the southernmost island of the country, making it a topic of discussion.
Addressing the matter, Hasina said the BNP rose to power in 2001 with the promise of ‘selling gas’ and questioned whether the opposition party was looking for votes by promising to sell off the country or St Martin’s Island.
But the four-time prime minister added that she had no intention of clinging to power at the expense of the country's resources.
“I won’t have any issues staying in power if I mortgage St Martin’s Island or the country to someone else, and I know that. But that’s not something I can do. No one will be allowed to play with the fate of the Bangladeshi people.
"We’ll not let anyone use our soil for terrorist activities and ground for launching attacks. We believe in peace and peaceful cooperation."
Hasina also addressed the letter sent by six US Congressmen to President Joe Biden seeking measures against those who undermine the election process in Bangladesh.
The letter claimed that religious minorities in Bangladesh were under pressure and their rights were being infringed.
“I think the people of the country need to remain vigilant. Everyone has to raise their voice like the Hindu, Buddhist and Christian communities are saying that it’s a complete lie and misinformation.”