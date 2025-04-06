BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul off to Singapore for medical check-up

The 77-year-old BNP secretary general is expected to return in a week

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife Rahat Ara Begum are off to Singapore for medical check-ups.

BNP spokesman Shairul Kabir Khan said the two departed on board a Biman Bangladesh flight at 8:30am on Sunday.

“Sir and Bhabi are headed to Singapore for health check-ups,” he said. “They will see some specialist doctors at a clinic in Singapore. They have also made appointments with doctors.

The senior BNP leader is expected to return home in a week.

The 77-year-old Fakhrul had previously sought medical treatment in Singapore. He and his wife last went to Singapore on Sept 1, 2024 for medical care.

In 2015, while in jail, a block was detected in an internal carotid artery in the BNP leader’s neck. After his release, Fakhrul sought treatment in Singapore. Since then, he has had to go to Singapore every year for follow-up appointments.