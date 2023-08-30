Hasina says Ziaur Rahman was ‘behind thousands of enforced disappearances and killings’

BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was “responsible for thousands of enforced disappearances and murders” and the former military ruler was killed “for his sins”, Sheikh Hasina has said.

The prime minister also said HM Ershad, the military dictator who took over after Zia, arranged the burial of an empty coffin in the name of burying Zia at Chandrima Udyan in Dhaka.

Hasina was speaking at a discussion organised by the Awami League’s Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre on Wednesday to remember the victims of the Aug 15, 1975 massacre of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s family.

In her speech, Hasina recalled the events that shaped Bangladesh’s history after the assassination of her father.