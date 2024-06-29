BNP rally begins at Naya Paltan to push for Khaleda’s release

The party has also announced three days of programmes from Jul 1-Jul 3

The BNP is holding a rally in Dhaka to demand the release of the party’s chief Khaleda Zia.

The rally started in front of the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters at 3pm on Saturday.

Mirza Abbas, a member of the party's Standing Committee, will preside over the event while Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the gathering as the chief guest.

Despite two rounds of rain in the morning, and accumulated water on both sides of the Naya Paltan road till 1:00 pm, but party leaders and activists still attended the rally by marching from different parts of the capital.

Huge banners have been set up on a makeshift stage built by assembling six open trucks. Next to Khaleda's portrait is a message calling for her release.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party said, "Activists and activists are coming from Dhaka city and the surrounding areas to demand the unconditional release of our mother, the leader of democracy Begum Khaled. It is 2pm. You see how people are coming despite the bad weather. I think this gathering will be the largest in memory."

On Jun 23, a pacemaker was installed in the heart of Khaleda, who was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital. In the wake of her admission, the BNP's Standing Committee decided to intensify its protest movement to demand the release of the party's chairperson. On Jun 26, the BNP General Secretary announced a three-day programme, the first of the event which was the rally in Dhaka.

During the three-day programme, BNP will hold rallies on Jul 1 in major cities across the country and on Jul 3 in district Sadar areas.

A large number of law enforcers have been deployed at the crossroads of Kakrail and Fakirapul to maintain order.

The BNP has formed volunteer teams of its activists to keep the rally successful and peaceful, the party said.